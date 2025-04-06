MI post special video to welcome Jasprit Bumrah to their camp ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs RCB [Watch]

India bowling ace and Mumbai Indians spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has joined the franchise after an injury layoff. The franchise also posted a video welcoming him on their social media account.
Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of India's second innings of the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and then from the India vs England ODI series, followed by the Champions Trophy. There were questions about whether Bumrah was going to play for MI in the IPL, with the pacer being at the BCCI's Center of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru.
Ahead of the Mumbai Indians' next game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the franchise posted a video of the pacer's return to the team. They posted a video on their official X account with a caption that read:
"𝑹𝑬𝑨𝑫𝒀 𝑻𝑶 𝑹𝑶𝑨𝑹 🦁"
Jasprit Bumrah played 13 games for the Mumbai Indians
Despite a dismal season last year, Jasprit Bumrah was a shining light for the Mumbai Indians. The pacer played 13 games and picked up 20 wickets, with a best of 5/21 coming against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, the Mumbai Indians finished in the last place, winning only four league games. The 31-year-old was the third-highest wicket-taker behind Harshal Patel (24) and Varun Chakaravarthy (21).
Jasprit Bumrah has been cleared to participate in the remainder of the IPL 2025. The pacer suffered a back injury and was in doubt, but assessments at the BCCI's Center of Excellence in Bengaluru have seen the pacer bowl enough in the nets and have given him the go-ahead to play this season. Bumrah is expected to make a return to professional cricket when the Mumbai Indians play the Delhi Capitals on Sunday, March 13, at the Arun Jaitley International Stadium, New Delhi.
