  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • MI post special video to welcome Jasprit Bumrah to their camp ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs RCB [Watch]

MI post special video to welcome Jasprit Bumrah to their camp ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs RCB [Watch]

By Lavil Saldanha
Modified Apr 06, 2025 12:44 IST
Pakistan v India - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Pakistan v India - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

India bowling ace and Mumbai Indians spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has joined the franchise after an injury layoff. The franchise also posted a video welcoming him on their social media account.

Ad

Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of India's second innings of the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and then from the India vs England ODI series, followed by the Champions Trophy. There were questions about whether Bumrah was going to play for MI in the IPL, with the pacer being at the BCCI's Center of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru.

Ahead of the Mumbai Indians' next game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the franchise posted a video of the pacer's return to the team. They posted a video on their official X account with a caption that read:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"𝑹𝑬𝑨𝑫𝒀 𝑻𝑶 𝑹𝑶𝑨𝑹 🦁"

Take a look at the video below:

Ad

Jasprit Bumrah played 13 games for the Mumbai Indians

Jasprit Bumrah picked up 20 wickets in 13 games, third most last season - Source: Getty
Jasprit Bumrah picked up 20 wickets in 13 games, third most last season - Source: Getty

Despite a dismal season last year, Jasprit Bumrah was a shining light for the Mumbai Indians. The pacer played 13 games and picked up 20 wickets, with a best of 5/21 coming against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, the Mumbai Indians finished in the last place, winning only four league games. The 31-year-old was the third-highest wicket-taker behind Harshal Patel (24) and Varun Chakaravarthy (21).

Jasprit Bumrah has been cleared to participate in the remainder of the IPL 2025. The pacer suffered a back injury and was in doubt, but assessments at the BCCI's Center of Excellence in Bengaluru have seen the pacer bowl enough in the nets and have given him the go-ahead to play this season. Bumrah is expected to make a return to professional cricket when the Mumbai Indians play the Delhi Capitals on Sunday, March 13, at the Arun Jaitley International Stadium, New Delhi.

About the author
Lavil Saldanha

Lavil Saldanha

Twitter icon

Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.

An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.

Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.

In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी