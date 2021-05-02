MI vs CSK memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny IPL memes from today's match

The Mumbai Indians (MI) cemented their place in the Top 4 of the IPL 2021 standings with a four-wicket win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The two-time defending champions ended the MS Dhoni-led outfit's 5-match winning streak in a nail-biting thriller at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited the Chennai Super Kings to bat first. Trent Boult got rid of Ruturaj Gaikwad early, but Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali built a magnificent 108-run partnership for the second wicket and placed CSK in a commanding position.

Mumbai Indians bounced back by dismissing the trio of du Plessis, Ali and Suresh Raina in quick succession. However, Ambati Rayudu played a special knock of 72 runs to guide the Chennai Super Kings to 218/4 in their 20 overs. Rayudu hit seven maximums and four boundaries in his 27-ball knock.

Chasing 219 to record their fourth win in IPL 2021, the Mumbai Indians got off to a good start, thanks to the 71-run opening stand between Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma. Like the Mumbai Indians did in the first innings, Chennai came back into the contest by taking three wickets.

Kieron Pollard then brought his 'A' game to the table and wreaked havoc in Delhi. He played an unbeaten knock of 87* to guide the Mumbai Indians to last ball win.

The Pandya brothers supported Pollard well as the Mumbai-based franchise chased 219 runs successfully. This run chase marked the first time MI chased a 200+ target in the IPL.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 game between CSK and MI

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians trended on social media because of the star-power as well as the thrilling end to the game. Here are the best memes from this IPL 2021 fixture.

Star Sports giving Faf Perfect Catch of The Match. 😭😭 #CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/eHFyEx4KTI — Manya (@CSKian716) May 1, 2021

Now Krunal Pandya will shout at himself for the misfield. #CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/LFvvOZyHz4 — Aithey_enti (@Aitheyenti2) May 1, 2021