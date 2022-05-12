MI vs CSK memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

The Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in the 59th match of IPL 2022 on Thursday (May 12). With 6 points from 12 games, MI continue to remain in the bottom spot of the points table, with Chennai giving them company in the ninth position.

After being put in to bat first, Chennai Super Kings got off to a disastrous start as in-form opener Devon Conway departed for a golden duck in the first over. After dismissing the Kiwi batter, Daniel Sams (3/16) then scalped Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad to deliver a defining blow to the Chennai franchise early in the match.

The Super Kings could not recover after this as their middle-order collapsed like a pack of cards under pressure created by MI bowlers. CSK captain MS Dhoni (36*) waged a lone battle and tried his best to salvage the fatal situation. In the end, CSK were skittled out for 97 runs in 16 overs. Riley Meredith and Kumar Kartikeya picked up two wickets apiece and complimented Daniel Sams's efforts in the powerplay.

In the chase, Mukesh Choudhary (3/23) bowled a decent spell upfront and tried to give CSK a semblance of chance in the contest. However, Tilak Varma (34*) made sure MI reached the target safely in the company of Tim David (16*). Mumbai reached 103/5 in 14.5 overs and won the match comfortably by five wickets.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni candidly accepted that they were well short of a par score on the surface. He said:

"Anything below 130 is difficult to defend but what I asked the bowlers to do was show a lot of character, put the opposition under pressure and forget about the result. I thought both the fast-bowlers did really well. I think a game like this really helps them. Irrespective of how we start we need to have the same attitude and that's what you need in the shorter formats."

"(On the fast-bowling pool in India) It's good to have them - we have gone through periods where we've never had a real extraordinary bench strength of fast-bowlers. Also they take time to mature. If you're lucky you get someone who in six months time can feature in all three formats."

MI vs CSK IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media were disappointed to witness a low-scoring contest between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. They expressed those feelings via intriguing memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of some of the best memes related to the CSK vs MI game:

Sagar @sagarcasm Dhoni getting ready to come on the pitch in the 5th over Dhoni getting ready to come on the pitch in the 5th over https://t.co/1maAvP02NR

Sagar @sagarcasm CSK after crossing 49 runs CSK after crossing 49 runs https://t.co/Ge8ooxwfRL

Sagar @sagarcasm MI pulling CSK out of playoffs with them MI pulling CSK out of playoffs with them https://t.co/liKHGGqQn5

