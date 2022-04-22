MI vs CSK memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Chennai Super Kings registered their second win in IPL 2022 after overcoming a challenge from the Mumbai Indians. The two sides faced off at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday, April 21.

MS Dhoni stole the show in Navi Mumbai with a classic finish to the El Clasico of IPL 2022. The former CSK captain scored 16 runs off the last four deliveries to guide his team home.

Jaydev Unadkat had to defend 17 runs off the last over to guide the Mumbai Indians to their first win of the season. He started off well and trapped the dangerous Dwaine Pretorius in front of his stumps on the first ball. Soon after, Dwayne Bravo arrived in the middle and took a single to give the strike to MS Dhoni.

The legendary finisher added one more epic finish to his account by smashing 6, 4, 2, 4 off the next four deliveries as he inspired CSK to a famous win.

Earlier in the innings, a four-wicket haul from Daniel Sams made CSK's run-chase of 156 quite challenging. Sams dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mitchell Santner, Shivam Dube and Ambati Rayudu to give MI the upper hand.

In the first innings, Mukesh Choudhary impressed the fans with his bowling performance. CSK's uncapped left-arm fast bowler sent Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan back into the dressing room in the first over of the Mumbai Indians' innings.

Choudhary also picked up the wicket of Dewald Brevis to complete his first three-wicket haul in IPL 2022. It seemed like CSK would bowl MI out cheaply, but a fighting fifty from youngster Tilak Verma helped the Mumbai-based franchise cross the 150-run mark.

MI vs CSK IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the exciting contest between MI and CSK.

Here are the top 10 memes from the game:

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14

Adults use same dp for 10+ years

Legends use same gameplan for 10+ years #IPL2022 Kids use same barber for 10+ yearsAdults use same dp for 10+ yearsLegends use same gameplan for 10+ years #MIvCSK Kids use same barber for 10+ yearsAdults use same dp for 10+ years Legends use same gameplan for 10+ years #MIvCSK #IPL2022 https://t.co/J5lPJ7chBT

Sagar @sagarcasm Jadeja and Rohit at the toss today Jadeja and Rohit at the toss today https://t.co/n2W3jxLNFm

