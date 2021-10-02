MI vs DC memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered their second loss to the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2021 on Saturday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Delhi captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field first. The Capitals got off to a fine start as they dismissed Mumbai's openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock before the end of the seventh over.

Suryakumar Yadav's 26-ball 33 took MI close to the 100-run mark. However, none of the other batters could score even 30. Three-wicket hauls by Avesh Khan and Axar Patel restricted MI to 129/8.

Chasing 130 to cement their place in the Top 2 of the IPL 2021 standings, the Delhi Capitals lost three wickets in the powerplay. The trio of Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith failed to reach double digits as Mumbai smelled blood.

However, a mature knock of 33 from Shreyas Iyer ensured the Capitals won the match by four wickets. Iyer received good support from captain Rishabh Pant, who scored a 22-ball 26, and Ravichandran Ashwin, who managed 20 runs off 21 deliveries. Shimron Hetmyer chipped in with a vital cameo of 15 off eight balls.

The Mumbai bowlers tried their best but they could not stop the Delhi Capitals from crossing the finish line.

The Mumbai-based franchise had beaten the Capitals four times last season, but have lost both meetings in IPL 2021.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals

Fans on social media enjoyed the contest between DC and MI in IPL 2021. Here are some of the top memes from the game:

