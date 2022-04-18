"I don't remember seeing MS Dhoni lose too many games like that" - Michael Vaughan left unimpressed by Ravindra Jadeja's CSK captaincy

Former England captain Michael Vaughan questioned Ravindra Jadeja's captaincy after Chennai Super Kings' defeat to the Gujarat Titans on Sunday. The 47-year old believes the Super Kings under MS Dhoni did not lose too many matches from a winning position.

The defending champions slumped to their fifth loss in IPL 2022 as the Gujarat Titans gunned down a stiff target of 170. The Yellow Army held the upper hand, reducing the Titans to 48-4 in eight overs. However, David Miller struck an unbeaten 94 to take his side to a three-wicket victory.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Vaughan felt the game shouldn't have been that close in the first place and that MS Dhoni, as captain, wouldn't have allowed the opposition to get back in the contest. He observed how the keeper-batter was taking control of the field settings, saying:

"As a new captain, you want to win tight games. Honestly, it wasn't a tight game and they lost it. They should have easily won that game by 10 or 15 runs and I can only imagine what would happen now. I don't remember seeing MS Dhoni lose too many games like that. You are never used to seeing MS' side lose a tight game and wouldn't have even let it get to be in tight."

The cricketer-turned-commentator continued:

"You could see then that he was maneuvering himself into the captain's role, manoeuvring fielders, which is fine. I think Ravindra Jadeja would want that from MS Dhoni behind the stumps. But when you're at your infantry stages as a captain, you want to win the games you were in control of."

Chris Jordan, who bowled the final over, had 13 to defend; however, he was unsuccessful in doing so. The England speedster also sent down a waist-high no-ball, which firmly shifted the momentum towards the Titans.

The loss will hurt Jadeja: Michael Vaughan

Vaughan further highlighted that captains are eager to win close matches by ensuring the right field placement and backing up the bowlers. Hence, he feels the three-wicket defeat should be a learning experience for Jadeja.

"I always feel that as a captain, you pride yourself in getting the side over the line when it gets to that stage of being a little bit tough. It shouldn't have got this tough today, but it did. Then you pride yourself on making the right call, getting your players in the right mindset, the fielders in the right zone to see out that game."

He added:

"That will hurt Jadeja. It really will because it's the real first game he was in the captaincy seat, trying to direct his side over the line and not managing to go his way. So, he will have to learn from that."

Jadeja & co. will next face the Mumbai Indians, who are languishing at the bottom of the table, on Thursday at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

