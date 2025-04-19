Mitchell Santner provides crucial fitness update on Karn Sharma ahead of MI vs CSK IPL 2025 clash

Mumbai Indians' (MI) spin-bowling all-rounder Mitchell Santner has provided a crucial update on fellow spinner Karn Sharma ahead of the IPL 2025 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, April 20, at the Wankhede Stadium. Santner said he was unsure of the leg-spinner's availability, given he had to get two stitches on his hand.

Karn, one of the catalysts of Mumbai's win over the Delhi Capitals, could not bowl in the game against the SunRisers Hyderabad. The 37-year-old was hit on his hand while fielding. He subsequently went for treatment and didn't return to bowl.

Speaking at a presser on Saturday, the New Zealand white-ball skipper said, as quoted by PTI:

"He has got a couple of stitches in his hand. He's here today, I'm not sure if he's bowling or if he's available for tomorrow, but it looked like a nasty little cut and it's a shame."

Despite Karn not bowling, the five-time champions eased to victory over the SunRisers on Thursday, April 17, at the Wankhede Stadium. Among the spinners, Will Jacks operated expertly, taking figures of 3-0-14-2. With a tricky 163 to chase down, the home side did it with four wickets to spare.

"If it is going to be a slightly slower wicket like last game, we know he's going to be a challenge" - Mitchell Santner on Noor Ahmad

Noor Ahmad. (Image Credits: Getty)

Santner went on to single out left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad as the biggest threat for the Mumbai Indians, stating that the Afghan cricketer will be unstoppable if he goes on his wicket-taking spree. The 33-year-old added:

"I've seen a lot of him recently, played against him, played with him in the MLC (Major League Cricket in the USA). Obviously, (he is) a great bowler. I guess the mystery — he’s hard to pick at times — we've seen through this tournament especially in Chennai, where there has been a little bit of assistance, he's been outstanding. If it is going to be a slightly slower wicket like last game, we know he's going to be a challenge.

"If they go to other spinners, they will be as well. You've got to be quite smart against him. If he gets on a roll, he's pretty tough to stop. As we've seen, he has bowled extremely well."

Noor is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025 with 12 scalps in seven matches.

