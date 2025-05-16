Mitchell Starc asks fan to “go away” after he hounds Delhi Capitals star at airport ahead of IPL 2025 restart [Watch]

Australian and Delhi Capitals fast bowler Mitchell Starc was irked by a fan who was capturing him in a video at the Delhi Airport when he was leaving for home after IPL 2025 had been called off. In a video that surfaced on X, the 35-year-old was heard telling the fan to 'go away' out of irritation.

The Aussie star had played a critical role in Kolkata Knight Riders' title victory last year after the franchise snapped him for a record price of ₹24.75 crore. While the Knight Riders had surprisingly released the speedster, the Capitals shelled out ₹11.75 crore on him. The veteran has yielded promising returns, taking 14 wickets in 12 matches at 27.29 alongside a fifer, which came against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

In the video, the fan was heard saying,

"Toh guys abhi hamaare saamne khade hain IPL ke best khilaadi Mitchell Starc. Ab dikhaate hain aapko." (Guys, standing in front of me is IPL's best player Mitchell Starc. Let me show you.

Out of irritation, the New South Welshman said:

"Go away"

IPL 2025 is all set to resume on May 17, Saturday.

Mitchell Starc reportedly opts out of remaining matches of IPL 2025

Meanwhile, a report of the Sydney Morning Herald claimed that the left-arm speedster has informed the Delhi Capitals management about him not wanting to return for the remaining matches of IPL 2025. Hence, the Capitals will likely have to opt for a temporary replacement. However, his fellow countrymen Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Travis Head are understood to return for the tournament.

The Capitals are currently in the fifth spot in the points table with six wins and four defeats in ten completed matches. Their fixture against the SunRisers Hyderabad resulted in a washout. With Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans also vying for a playoff spot, the Capitals need to win their three remaining matches to reach the top four. Axar Patel and co. face the Gujarat Titans on Sunday, May 18, at home.

