Mitchell Starc took the prized scalp of Travis Head in the IPL 2025 clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Vizag on Sunday, March 30. Head walked back for 22 runs off 12 balls to leave the SunRisers reeling at 37/4 inside the powerplay. His innings comprised four boundaries.

The dismissal came in the fifth over of SRH’s innings. Starc bowled a back-of-a-length cross-seam delivery outside off. Head stayed back to play it over the short third man but only managed a glove to wicketkeeper KL Rahul, who completed a regulation catch. This was Starc’s third scalp inside the powerplay.

This was the second instance where Mitchell Starc dismissed Travis Head in the IPL. The left-arm pacer had cleaned him up for a two-ball duck last season.

A clinical bowling display from Mitchell Starc has so far helped DC dominate SRH in the IPL 2025 clash. Apart from Travis Head, he also dismissed Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy for 2 (5) and a two-ball duck, respectively. The Capitals had splurged INR 11.75 crore to buy the Aussie speedster at the auction. Meanwhile, Vipraj Nigam ran out Abhishek Sharma for just one run.

At the time of writing, the visitors were 58/4 after six overs, with Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma at the crease.

The SunRisers are coming off a five-wicket loss against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their previous game. They failed to defend 190 and lost the match with 23 balls to spare. The Pat Cummins-led side, who finished as the runners-up last year, would be keen to return to winning ways.

On the other hand, the Axar Patel-led DC beat the Super Giants by one wicket in a last-over thriller, thanks to a match-winning knock from Ashutosh Sharma.

