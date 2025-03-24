Mitchell Starc hammered for 21 runs in an over by Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh during DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Veteran left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc conceded a slew of boundaries early into his debut for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). After failing to generate any swing, the Australian bowler conceded 21 runs off his second over in the powerplay in Visakhapatnam on Monday, March 24.

Starc was handed the new ball after skipper Axar Patel chose to bowl first during the toss. The pacer kept things tight against Aiden Markram in the first over, but was smashed for a six over deep square leg by his Australia teammate Mitchell Marsh to conclude the over.

The Australian pacer's early misery continued as Aiden Markram walked down the track to score a six over long-off to begin the third over of the innings. Marsh continued his assault in the second half of the over, amassing three consecutive boundaries, two fours, and a six.

Have a look at the stunning strokes right here:

This was Starc's return to competitive cricket after missing the 2025 Champions Trophy for Australia due to personal reasons. He was last seen during Australia's red-ball tour of Sri Lanka in February.

Mitchell Starc taken off the attack as Mitchell Marsh continues to wreak havoc

DC loaded the powerplay with spin after Starc failed to make an impact with the new ball. Skipper Axar Patel and debutant Vipraj Nigam bowled during the second half of the fielding restrictions as LSG raced off to 64 runs after six overs.

Although LSG lost Aiden Markram in the fifth over, Nicholas Pooran came out all guns blazing to score boundaries regularly. Mitchell Marsh has raced off to a quickfire 21-ball fifty, and is looking threatening with each passing over.

Interestingly, the Australian player scored an unbeaten 66 off 36 deliveries at the same venue during a bilateral series against India in 2023.

As of writing, LSG are comfortably placed at 98-1 after eight overs, with DC searching for answers to curb the run-scoring.

