Moeen Ali to feature for West Bromwich Dartmouth in the Birmingham League 

Moeen Ali is all set to feature in the Birmingham League for West Bromwich Dartmouth (WBD) on Saturday. He has received the green signal from the English team management to participate in the league.

Speaking about domestic cricket in England, there has been much speculation about a few players joining the LV= Insurance County Championship, which is set to begin on June 3. However, it is understood that the English management will take a decision on each player’s participation in the league individually.

Ali's family have a special connection with the West Bromwich Dartmouth team. His brother Omar and cousin Kabir, have also featured for the team.

His cousin Kabir is a former swing bowler who played for England while his brother, Omar, captained WBD in the past. The latter is currently the coach of the Worcestershire team. Kabir Ali, a right-arm medium pacer will lead the team in Omar's absence.

Meanwhile, Moeen Ali was snapped up by the Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2021, where he had a splendid stint with the Men in Yellow.

Moeen Ali’s glittering form for CSK

Moeen Ali had an impressive stint with CSK in IPL 2021.

Moeen Ali has had an impressive season so far in IPL 2021. His explosive display with the bat in the middle overs helped the Chennai Super Kings anchor their innings against various teams.

Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni also stated in one of the post-match presentations that Moeen Ali is one of the best timers of the ball. Dhoni added that Ali's promotion up the batting order helps the team to get the most out of the player.

It's not about the numbers of matches or the amount of runs scored, its about the IMPACT. Be it a Catch at the right time, or a wicket at the right time, or a SIX.. Moeen Ali's contribution is huge in the success of CSK 💛.. Bloke played with the right intent throughout. pic.twitter.com/ti0INtda75 — CSK LOYAL FC™ - Mask P😷du! (@CSK_Zealots) May 21, 2021

A versatile left-handed batsman and an aggressive off-break bowler, Moeen Ali also displayed his talents with the ball, clinching wickets in crunch moments for the team. In the six matches that he has played so far for CSK, Ali has scored 206 runs at a strike rate of 157.25 while picking up five wickets.