Mohammad Amir to play for County team Derbyshire as 'local player', gets a step closer to possible IPL appearance: Reports

Former Pakistan international Mohammad Amir will play for Derbyshire as a local player in the next County Championship, The Telegraph reported on Saturday.

Amir retired from international cricket in 2020 and is set to acquire British citizenship in 2024 after his marriage to Narjis Khan, a British citizen and a lawyer. If successful, the left-arm pacer might also be able to participate in the IPL.

Pakistanis haven't played in the IPL for over a decade since political relationships between the two countries got strained after the 2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai.

However, Pakistan-born cricketers like Imran Tahir (who played for South Africa) and those of Pakistani descent like Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid (who were both born in England) have been a part of the tournament.

In an interview with ARY News, Amir said he wasn't thinking of the IPL currently and instead wanted to take things "step by step".

“(Talking of IPL), there is one more year to go," Amir said. "What will be the scenario at that time….I always say that I go step by step. We don’t know what will happen tomorrow and I start thinking about playing IPL in 2024. When I get my passport …whatever the best opportunity will be and what I will get…I will avail it.”

The 31-year-old also clarified that he will not attempt to play for England.

Mohammad Amir has played in the County Championship before

Amir has played for Essex and Gloucestershire in the County Championship previously as an overseas player. If he joins Derbyshire, he'll reunite with head coach Micky Arthur, who is also the director of cricket for Pakistan and was the national head coach during the pacer's international comeback phase from 2016 to 2019.

Since his retirement in 2020, Amir has globe-trotted across T20 leagues in Pakistan, England, Bangladesh, and the West Indies. He is currently playing in the Zim Afro T10 for the Durban Qalandars.