Mohammad Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan booked for attempt to murder: Reports

Team India star Mohammad Shami's estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, has reportedly been booked for an attempt to murder in Suri town of Birbhum district, West Bengal. A case was registered against her following a physical fight with a neighbor, Dalia Khatun.

Ad

Arshi Jahan, Hasin's daughter from her first marriage, has also been named in the case. A video has gone viral on social media, where Hasin can be seen engaging in a violent fight with her neighbor.

According to the NCMIndia Council for Men Affairs, an FIR is registered against Hasin and Arshi under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 126(2), 115(2), 117(2), 109, 351(3) and 3(5).

The report indicates that the fight broke out when Hasin started construction on a disputed plot. Here's a clip of the incident:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hasin and Shami got married on June 6, 2014. However, their marriage ended on a sour note, with Hasin accusing the veteran fast bowler and his family members of domestic violence in 2018. They were blessed with a baby girl, Aaira, on July 17, 2015.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Calcutta High Court ordered Shami to pay ₹4 lakh per month as alimony to Hasin. The former model expressed her displeasure with the judgment and revealed that her demand was for ₹10 lakh.

Ad

"Can’t believe you are growing up so fast. I wish only the best for you in life" - Mohammad Shami pens down a heartfelt note on his daughter's 10th birthday

Mohammad Shami's daughter Aaira celebrated her 10th birthday on July 17. On his little one's special day, the star cricketer penned down a heartfelt note and shared multiple pictures on social media.

Ad

Wishing Aaira a happy birthday, Shami wrote on Instagram:

"Darling, daughter,I still remember all the nights we spent staying up, talking,laughing and specifically your dance . Can’t believe you are growing up so fast. I wish only the best for you in life. May God bless you abundantly with love, peace, joy, and good health, today and always. Happy birthday 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂."

Ad

Ad

On the cricketing front, the pacer was part of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise signed him at ₹10 crore ahead of the season during the mega auction.

The fast bowler performed underwhelmingly in the edition, picking up just six wickets across nine innings at an economy rate of 11.23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More