Mohammad Shami sends heartfelt wishes on Eid after DC vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Mohammad Shami extended warm wishes to fans on the joyous occasion of Eid. The Eid-ul-Fitr marks the completion of Ramadan and is celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

Shami shared a post on his Instagram account to wish his fans Eid Mubarak. Sharing a few pictures of him dressed in a light green-colored kurta, the veteran fast bowler wrote:

"Eid Mubarak! May Allah accept your fasts, prayers, and good deeds. Wishing you and your family a blessed and peaceful Eid-ul-Fitr🌙🌙🌙."

On the cricketing front, Shami is part of the SRH squad for the ongoing IPL 2025. He was roped in by the franchise for ₹10 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

He was last seen in action on Sunday, March 30, during SRH's away match against Delhi Capitals (DC). Hyderabad suffered a seven-wicket defeat in the clash. Shami had an underwhelming outing, registering figures of 3-0-31-0.

The seasoned campaigner has claimed two wickets from three matches at an economy rate of 11.22 this edition. With just a solitary win from three fixtures, Hyderabad are placed eighth in the IPL 2025 points table.

"Meetha khilaiye aur khaiye" - Mohammad Shami's message to fans for Eid

Mohammad Shami also shared a short video on the occasion of Eid, urging fans to celebrate with their friends and family.

The cricket star said:

"Hi, main Mohammad Shami. Aap sabhi ko meri aur meri family ki taraf se bohot bohot Eid Mubarak. Aap sabhi Eid ka ye tyohar apne friends, apni family ke sath enjoy ki jiye. Meetha khilaiye aur khaiye. Eid ka tyohar hai, enjoy karte rahiye [Hi, I am Mohammad Shami. Eid Mubarak to all of you from me and my family. Celebrate Eid with your friends and family. Feed people sweets and eat sweets. It's Eid, enjoy yourself]."

Shami's next assignment will be SRH's upcoming IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The contest takes place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 3.

