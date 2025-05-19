Mohammad Shami visits UP CM Yogi Adityanath at his residence amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Team India and SunRisers Hyderabad speedster Mohammad Shami met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ahead of his side's IPL 2025 match against the Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, May 19, at the Ekana International Stadium. ANI uploaded a video of the meeting on their X (formerly Twitter) handle.
Shami was signed by the SunRisers ahead of IPL 2025 for ₹10 crore at the mega auction last year. However, the right-arm seamer has been underwhelming, picking up just six wickets in nine matches at 56.16 and conceding runs at an economy rate of 11.23.
With SunRisers now out of the playoffs race, the Bengal pacer will be keen to rediscover his form in the remaining matches of IPL 2025.
Watch the video here of the Indian pacer meeting UP CM at his residence:
Shami struggled during Hyderabad's previous match this season against the Super Giants as his side lost by five wickets. He returned with figures of 3-0-37-1, dismissing Aiden Markram in his first over.
Mohammad Shami likely to be in squad for England Test tour
Meanwhile, Shami is likely to be one of the first-choice pacers for India's upcoming tour of England, where they will play five Tests. Although the veteran cricketer marked his return from injury during the limited-overs series against England in February this year, he hasn't played a Test since June 2023.
In 64 Tests, he has bagged 229 scalps at 27.71 with six five-wicket hauls.
The BCCI are also tasked with appointing a captain for the five-Test series on English soil, given Rohit Sharma has retired from the format. The five-Test rubber begins on June 20, at the Headingley in Leeds as India target their first series victory in England since 2007.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS