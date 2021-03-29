"Our death bowling seems better compared to last year" - Mohammed Shami ahead of IPL 2021

Punjab Kings (PBKS) fast bowler Mohammed Shami is hopeful the team will yield better results in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With better bowling resources available this time around, the 30-year-old feels that the team's death bowling will be better compared to last year.

In IPL 2020, the Punjab Kings dashed their playoff prospects after losing their last two league games despite winning five games in a row before that. Throughout the season, bowling was a great concern as the team even failed to defend totals above 180 on some occasions.

Keeping this in mind, the team roped in Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith at the auction last month.

Mohammed Shami admitted that they hurt their chances by not capitalizing on the close games last season. In this regard, he said:

"Your mind has to be absolutely clear in the shortest format. As a unit we did good work but lost close matches we should have won. The support staff and players were frank with each other about that. Our death bowling seems better compared to last year, so we should do better," Shami told PTI.

Mohammed Shami seems pleased with Punjab's new signings and hopes they pay rich dividends.

"We can't change the past. I tried my best last season and also helped the fellow pacers whenever I could. We got good overseas players now. It is a stronger squad so we should do better this time," Mohammed Shami added.

Mohammed Shami's road to recovery

Mohammed Shami sustained a freak injury (wrist fracture) while trying to defend a short ball from Pat Cummins earlier this year in Australia.

Speaking about the injury, he said:

"I am absolutely fine and ready to go. The injury while batting was unfortunate as I have not had an fitness issues for a long time but this was something I couldn't do anything about but it is part of the game," Shami said.

"I was at NCA most of the time. I could have gone back home but because of the current COVID environment, I decided to spend more time at NCA as the facilities are much better and you can follow the COVID protocols."

Mohammed Shami, though, mentioned that this injury gave him some time off to help prepare for the IPL.

"I always look at the positives. The last season was good for me and hope I can carry that form into the IPL. Because of the injury, I got more time to prepare for a big tournament like the IPL," he added.

Shami had his best IPL season with the ball last year, where he picked up 20 wickets at an economy rate of 8.57. However, he didn't find a great deal of support from his teammates.