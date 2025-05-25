Mohammed Siraj fumes at Sai Kishore after misfield leads to overthrow runs in GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj was unhappy with his teammates' casual fielding effort in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25. GT made a meal of a simple fielding action that led to the visitors sneaking in three runs rather easily.

During the fifth over of the innings, Urvil Patel pushed Siraj's length delivery to mid-off for a quick single. The batters were in sync and were on course to reach the crease well in time. GT skipper Shubman Gill, however, chose to have a go at the stumps, and managed to complete a futile direct hit, with the batter having crossed the crease well in time.

The ball deflected towards the midwicket region, where there was no fielder inside the circle. It prompted the batters to go for another run. But R Sai Kishore, who oddly chose to slide his way on the outfield to collect the ball, completely missed to pick it up. The batters, watching the fumble, chose to go for a third run as well.

Eventually, a fielder had to run in from the deep and hurl the ball towards the bowler. After collecting the ball, Siraj angrily threw it towards the wicket-keeper after a furious reaction towards Sai Kishore for his midfield. The pacer was calmed down by Shubman Gill, and he finished off his over with another single.

Have a look at the incident right here:

Mohammed Siraj wrapped up his first spell with figures of 0-27 off his three overs. He had conceded just six runs off the opening over, but conceded a couple of boundaries in his next over.

GT looking to claw their way back after fiery cameos by Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel

CSK got off to a perfect start for a change in the 2025 season after opting to bat first. Ayush Mhatre set the tone by smashing 28 runs off the second over by Arshad Khan.

The Yellow Army recorded their joint-highest score in the powerplay after putting on 68 runs. Although Mhatre perished in the fourth over, Urvil Patel continued the momentum by showcasing serious intent. At the time of writing, CSK are placed at 115-2 after 10 overs.

