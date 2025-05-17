Mohammed Siraj hilariously mimics Faf du Plessis' batting in the nets ahead of DC vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj brought some fun to the practice session by playfully mimicking Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Faf du Plessis’ batting style. He did it ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash. The two teams are set to meet in the 60th match of the season on Sunday, May 18, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
On Saturday, May 17, the Titans' official X account shared a light-hearted clip of Du Plessis batting in the nets. Meanwhile, Siraj, standing just behind him outside the nets, playfully mimicked the veteran Proteas batter’s style. The Titans captioned the post:
“Mirror mirror on the wall, who’s the Faf-est of them all?”
The Delhi Capitals sit fifth on the points table with 13 points from 11 matches. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans occupy the top spot with 16 points from the same number of games.
The two teams previously faced off on April 19 in Match 35 of the season. After being put into bat, Delhi posted a competitive 203/8. In response, Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 97 off 54 balls — featuring 11 fours and four sixes — powered GT to a seven-wicket win with four balls to spare.
An overview of Mohammed Siraj's performance in IPL 2025
The Gujarat Titans are enjoying a strong IPL 2025 campaign, currently sitting at the top of the points table. Pacer Mohammed Siraj has played a key role in their success, picking up 15 wickets in 11 matches — the second-highest for GT this season, behind Prasidh Krishna’s 20. Siraj has maintained a bowling average of 24.60 and an economy rate of 9.00.
Across his IPL career, the 31-year-old has played 104 matches, picking up 108 wickets at an average of 29.54 and an economy rate of 8.68. His best figures of 4/17 came earlier this season against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 6.
