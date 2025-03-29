Mohammed Siraj knocks over Rohit Sharma for 8 with a brilliant incoming delivery in GT vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

India and Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Siraj got the better of Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma with a beautiful incoming delivery. The two teams are currently playing against each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Rohit Sharma walked out to open the innings alongside Ryan Rickelton and took strike. The 38-year-old nudged the ball down to mid-on off the first delivery, followed by back-to-back boundaries - hitting the ball towards wide mid-on and fine leg.

On the fourth delivery of the opening over, Siraj kept it slightly wide outside the off stump and managed to shape the delivery back into the batter. Rohit was beaten by the swing as the ball sneaked past his pad and bat and rattled his off-stump, ending his short stay in the middle.

Take a look at the wicket below:

Rohit Sharma was dismissed for eight runs off four deliveries. His dismissal brought southpaw Tilak Varma to the crease. This was also the first time Siraj has managed to get the wood over Rohit in T20s.

Mumbai Indians lose another wicket inside the powerplay

Mohammed Siraj and the Gujarat Titans are celebrating the fall of a wicket - Source: Getty

Mumbai Indians suffered another blow soon after Rohit was dismissed. They lost his opening partner, Ryan Rickelton (6 off 9), with the southpaw dragging one back onto the stumps off Siraj's bowling. At the moment, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav are in the middle, with the score reading 48/2 after six overs.

Batting first, the Gujarat Titans scored 196/8 after 20 overs. A masterful half-century from Sai Sudharsan (63 off 41) and valuable knocks from Shubman Gill (38 off 27) and Jos Buttler (39 off 24) helped them get close to 200. Both teams lost their opening matches of the season and will want a win tonight to register their first points of the season on the board.

