Mohammed Siraj knocks over Ryan Rickelton and celebrates like Cristiano Ronaldo in GT vs MI IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Mohammed Siraj delivered with the ball for Gujarat Titans (GT) in their IPL 2025 clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 29. After getting rid of Rohit Sharma, Siraj also cleaned up the second opener Ryan Rickelton to dent MI’s chances in the run chase.

The dismissal came in the fifth over of MI’s chase of 197. Siraj bowled a back-of-a-length ball pitching on the leg stump. Rickelton swung across the line and got an inside edge that crashed onto the stumps with the off-stump flying out of the ground. Siraj burst into Cristiano Ronaldo’s trademark SIUUU celebrations. The speedster struck twice during his three-over spell in the powerplay to reduce MI to 35/3 after 4.3 overs.

With two quick wickets, Siraj also returned to form after going wicketless against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on his GT debut. On the other hand, MI opener Ryan Rickelton continued his flop show with under-par scores of 13 and six in the first matches.

MI lose openers cheaply in 197-run chase against GT in IPL 2025 clash

MI lost both their openers cheaply in a 197-run chase against GT as Mohammed Siraj cleaned them up in his excellent opening spell. At the time of writing, MI were 51/2 after 6.3 overs, with Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav at the crease.

Asked to bat first, GT put up 196/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Sai Sudharsan top-scored with 63 runs off 41 balls in a knock laced with two sixes and four boundaries. He also stitched 78 and 51-run partnerships with skipper Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler for the first and third wicket, respectively.

Hardik Pandya led by example, returning with figures of 2/29 in his four overs. Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Satyanarayana Raju bagged one wicket each.

MI lost to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as they began their IPL 2025 campaign. They are also searching for their first win against the Titans in Ahmedabad, having lost three games at the venue. Like MI, GT lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a high-scoring affair.

