Mohammed Siraj’s Sportiqo stocks soar after brilliant bowling effort against PBKS

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj’s stocks made massive gains on Sportiqo, the blockchain-based fantasy cricket platform, after a stupendous bowling effort against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday, April 20.

Siraj claimed 4/21 in his four overs as RCB beat PBKS by 24 runs in the IPL 2023 match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The right-arm pacer got the wickets of Liam Livingstone (2) and Atharva Taide (4) before returning to claim two more lower-order wickets.

RCB saw plenty of representation in the Top Gainers' list this week.

Thanks to his stupendous bowling efforts in IPL 2023, Siraj’s stocks have witnessed a stellar 50% weekly growth. His current price stands at 177.08, while his IPO price (price of the stock before IPL 2023 started) was 106.1106, making him the highest gainer among the bowlers after week three of IPL 2023.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is second on the list. He smashed 62 off 33 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and 84 off 56 versus Punjab Kings. Du Plessis’ current price is 354.19, while his IPO price was 167.66, a growth of 111%.

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan, CSK batter Shivam Dube and RCB opener Virat Kohli complete the top five list of highest gainers after week three of the T20 league. Dhawan’s IPO price was 151.5, while current stock price stands at 230.35 (52%). Dube’s current price is 230.35, while his IPO price was 160 (44%). As for Kohli, his stocks have seen a 39% gain, from his IPO price of 162.2868 to his 225.66.

Harshal Patel doesn't seem to be enjoying bowling at the Chinnaswamy too much as he continues to top the list of stocks that are dropping.

Now, looking at the five biggest losing stocks after week 3, RCB pacer Harshal Patel continues to remain in ‘first’ position. The 32-year-old registered figures of 1/36 against CSK and 1/22 versus PBKS. Harshal’s current price is a disappointing 24.48, while his IPO price was 133.32, a change of -82%.

Delhi Capitals (DC) left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman is second on the list. He registered figures of 0/41 in three overs in the match against RCB. The Bangladesh cricketer’s current price is 20.29, while his IPO price was 91.5464, a change of -78%.

KKR pacer Lockie Ferguson, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Jason Holder and Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Washington Sundar feature in the list of top five losing stocks after week three of IPL 2023. Ferguson’s current price is 25.47, while his IPO price was 113.12 (-77%). Holder’s current price is 43.41, while his IPO price stood at 128.27 (-66%). Speaking of Sundar, his stocks have gone down by -66%, from his IPO price of 151.5 to his current price of 52.15.

Top-performing stocks based on points

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis leads the list of top five performers after some sensational performances at the IPL so far.

Looking at the list of top five performers based on points, Du Plessis top the list with 222.00 points. He is followed by CSK batter Dube (149.50) and PBKS skipper Dhawan (149.50). Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma (142.85) and RCB batting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (134.00) complete the top five list in this segment.

Explaining how Sportiqo’s point system works

Sportiqo, a blockchain-based fantasy cricket platform, evaluates the stocks of players. Through Sportiqo, fans can invest or trade in players. The feature is similar to trading like stocks.

Sportiqo has put a performance ranking system in place. They have an algorithm which analyzes batting, bowling and fielding statistics and assigns an index rating to each player. Cricketers are rewarded with points for every ball that they participate in as a batter or bowler.

Batters are given positive points for boundaries and negative points for dot balls and dismissals. On similar lines, bowlers are rewarded with positive points for wickets and dot balls and negative points for boundaries and extras (no-balls and wides).

