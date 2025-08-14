Mohit Sharma picks his all-time IPL playing XI; includes 3 RCB legends

India and Delhi Capitals (DC) cricketer Mohit Sharma recently revealed his all-time IPL playing XI. The 36-year-old shared his selections in an interaction with CricTracker, naming Sachin Tendulkar and Chris Gayle as his openers.
He slotted batting icon Virat Kohli at No. 3, who won his maiden IPL title in the 2025 season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). At No. 4, he included another RCB legend, AB de Villiers. For No. 5 and No. 6, Mohit picked Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni, appointing the latter as the captain.
Mohit placed Andre Russell and Rashid Khan at No. 7 and No. 8, respectively. Completing his XI, he selected three Indian pacers: Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Zaheer Khan. He also named Mumbai Indians (MI) great Lasith Malinga as the 12th man.
Mohit Sharma’s all-time IPL XI: Sachin Tendulkar, Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c), Andre Russell, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Zaheer Khan, with Lasith Malinga as the 12th man.
Mohit Sharma endured a disappointing IPL 2025 with Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals (DC) acquired Mohit Sharma for ₹2.2 crore during the 2025 mega auction. However, the 36-year-old struggled to make an impact, featuring in eight matches and claiming only two wickets at an average of 128.50, a strike rate of 75.0, and an economy of 10.28.
Meanwhile, Axar Patel’s side also failed to qualify for the playoffs, finishing fifth on the points table with 15 points.
Looking at Mohit’s overall IPL record, he has played 120 matches and claimed 134 wickets at an average of 26.21, a strike rate of 17.9, and an economy of 8.77. His best figures came against Mumbai Indians in the 2023 season, when he took 5/10. That season was also his most successful overall, as he picked up 27 wickets in 14 games while representing Gujarat Titans (GT).
