Watch: 'Monk' MS Dhoni stars in new IPL 2021 commercial

Star Sports have released the first commercial for IPL 2021 starring MS Dhoni in his 'monk' avatar, pictures of which had already been making waves on the internet.

The 40-second advertisement shows Dhoni dressed in the robes of a monk and sporting a full-shaved head while teaching the importance of 'laalach' (greed) to a bunch of kids playing cricket. The Chennai Super Kings captain goes on to give the example of Rohit Sharma and recounts how even after winning five IPL titles with Mumbai Indians, the Hitman still has the greed to add the IPL 2021 trophy to his kitty.

The 39-year-old then preached to the kids that "greed is cool if it increases your hunger to win".

The promo ends on a cliffhanger when one student asks MS Dhoni if Rohit Sharma will captain Mumbai to a hat-trick of IPL titles. MSD mysteriously replies to the query with "kiska mantra kaam aayega, yeh toh..." (whose strategy will be successful can only be known...).

As expected, social media went into a tizzy after watching MSD's uber cool performance in the promo, with one user also calling him 'Thalai' Lama.

MS Dhoni showers praise on Virat Kohli in new commercial for IPL 2021

Star Sports soon released another commercial in which a uniformed MS Dhoni is seen preaching to students the importance of 'anger' while promoting the many achievements of Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli.

The IPL 2021 is slated to begin on 9th April and these couple of commercials starring Dhoni have just added to the excitement. Mumbai Indians have won the IPL five times and are the defending champions while MSD's Chennai have lifted the coveted trophy thrice.