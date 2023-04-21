"MS Dhoni adds value also as a mentor" - Pragyan Ojha on Dhoni's influence on CSK players

Former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha feels Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has played a role players from the team hitting a purple patch. The cricketer-turned-analyst specifically named top-order batters Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane.

Ojha opined that apart from being an explosive batter and a legendary captain, Dhoni has also taken over the role of a mentor. He feels the Super Kings skipper is grooming youngsters and helping experienced pros revive their careers.

In a media interaction arranged for limited publications by Jio Cinema, here's what IPL expert Pragyan Ojha had to say about MS Dhoni's role in CSK:

"I think he (Dhoni) adds a lot of value, not just as a captain or a player but also as a mentor. He has got a different role to play and as a captain, nobody would disagree on what he has done for the country and how he is taking care of the young boys and seniors.

"The best example is look at the way Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane have been performing. It’s phenomenal."

Pragyan Ojha also feels that it is Dhoni himself who has the right to decide when he wants to hang his boots and added:

"It’s totally his call on what he needs to do and he deserves to have an absolute say on when he needs to retire. If he feels his body is fine then he can go and play for another year as well."

Since making his debut in 2020, Gaikwad has racked up 1,407 runs in 41 IPL matches at an average of 39.08 with 12 fifties and a century. Rahane, meanwhile, has been on fire in IPL 2023, his first season with CSK, scoring 129 runs in three matches at a staggering strike rate of 195.45.

Both players will aim to keep their good start to the season going when the Super Kings host the SunRisers Hyderabad on Friday, April 21.

Ajinkya Rahane is an all-format player: Pragyan Ojha

Pragyan Ojha also hailed Ajinkya Rahane for having somewhat of a revival of his T20 career with a sensational run so far in IPL 2023 for CSK. The former cricketer felt Rahane always had the skill and that it was just about getting into the right headspace.

On this, Ojha stated:

"I feel he is an all-format player and one of the best India have produced across formats. I think the space that he was looking for, he got it in CSK and the skills were always there.

"He is not playing something different, just being in a good mental space and I think that has been the difference this year."

Rahane is likely to remain key to CSK's chances this season with the way he has flown out of the blocks.

