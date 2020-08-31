MS Dhoni has always said that he wants to bat at 3 or 4; IPL 2020 is the ideal time: Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has opined that the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is the perfect time for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni to move up the order and bat at No. 3.

Gambhir put forth his views on a recent episode of Star Sports' show Cricket Connected, and stated that the absence of Suresh Raina could mean that MS Dhoni moves himself up the batting order.

When asked about where the former Indian captain could bat for CSK in IPL 2020, Gambhir said:

"It'll probably be a good opportunity for MS Dhoni to bat at No. 3. Why not, because he's always said that he wants to bat at No. 3 or No. 4 - this is an ideal time. He's been away from the game, and he'll end up getting a lot more balls to face. He can actually play the anchor role as well."

MS Dhoni could lend experience at No. 3: Gambhir on CSK skipper's batting position in IPL 2020

The former Kolkata Knight Riders captain added that CSK have a strong middle order that could step up to the plate if MS Dhoni chooses to promote himself.

"MS Dhoni at No. 3 and then they've got depth with Dwayne Bravo, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Curran. It's going to be a great opportunity for someone like MS Dhoni and he's going to relish that as well. Suresh Raina not being there, you'd want an experienced player at No. 3 and that player could be MS Dhoni.

With Suresh Raina flying back to India due to personal reasons, CSK's No. 3 spot is up for grabs in IPL 2020.

Murali Vijay could open the innings, with either Ambati Rayudu or Faf du Plessis stepping in at No. 3. Young Indian batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad could also be given a go, although he recently tested positive for COVID-19 and his selection would depend on whether he recovers in time.

There have even been calls for Sam Curran to open the innings or come in at No. 3. It remains to be seen what the CSK management decides to do during IPL 2020.