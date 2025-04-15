"MS Dhoni is Baahubali" - Ex-Indian cricketer in awe of CSK legend after his heroics against LSG in IPL 2025 match

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has referred to MS Dhoni as 'Baahubali' following the latter's heroics in Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) IPL 2025 game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday, April 14. Harbhajan praised the veteran for coming to bat at No. 7, unlike the previous few matches where he even batted at nine.

The 43-year-old, who took the captaincy reins from the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad, helped the Super Kings break their five-match losing streak. After restricting the home side to 166/7 in 20 overs, the captain stayed unbeaten on 26 off 11 to guide the Super Kings to a five-wicket win.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan opined that the former Indian skipper turned back the clock with some big hitting. He said:

"MS Dhoni is Baahubali. The captain showed the world what he could do when he came out to bat higher up the order. No.9 doesn’t suit him at all. He batted superbly and helped Shivam Dube as well. Dhoni has the Midas touch. He turned back the clock."

The Ranchi-born cricketer, who struck four boundaries and a six in his 11-ball innings, earned his first Player of the Match award in IPL since 2019.

"When Dhoni is there, anything is possible" - Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh. (Image Credits: Getty)

Harbhajan went on to point out that Dhoni brings out the luck factor alongside him, highlighted by the run-out of Abdul Samad against the Super Giants. He added:

"He just became the captain, and everything has changed. He bats differently. The team under him plays differently. The bowling changes were brilliant. He came at the right time and shifted the momentum back. Even his run-out of Abdul Samad... he has the luck factor. When Dhoni is there, anything is possible."

The five-time champions will next face the Mumbai Indians on Sunday, April 20, at the Wankhede Stadium. Although the Super Kings had beaten the Mumbai Indians earlier in the season, the latter will be high on confidence due to their victory over the Delhi Capitals.

