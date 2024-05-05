MS Dhoni becomes the first player to take 150 catches in IPL

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni added another milestone to his stellar IPL career on Sunday, May 5, during the match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala.

Dhoni became the first player in the league's history to pluck 150 catches. He completed the milestone by taking the catch of Jitesh Sharma, who tried to slash a short ball from Simarjeet Singh. The wicketkeeper-batter could only edge it to Dhoni and depart for a golden duck.

Watch Dhoni's 150th catch in IPL:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik (144) closely follows Dhoni on this list. He has also been playing in the IPL since the inaugural season.

Legendary RCB batters and skilful fielders, AB de Villiers (118) and Virat Kohli (113) are third and fourth, respectively, on this list. One of the finest Indian fielders ever, Suresh Raina ranks fifth with 109 catches.

MS Dhoni's CSK secure an important victory against PBKS

Chennai Super Kings faced Punjab Kings in an important fixture in Dharamsala on Sunday. PBKS were coming into this game on the back of a clinical seven-wicket victory over the Chennai-based franchise.

Batting first, Ruturaj Gaikwad (30) and Daryl Mitchell (32) provided a decent start to the Super Kings. Thereafter, Ravindra Jadeja (43) provided a flourish to help the visitors post 167 on the board. MS Dhoni could not open his account and was dismissed for a golden duck in the penultimate over. Rahul Chahar and Harshal Patel took three wickets each for Punjab.

In response, the Kings were rocked by twin strikes by Tushar Deshpande, who dismissed Jonny Bairstow (7) and Rilee Rossouw (0). Although Prabhsimran Singh (30) and Shashank Singh (27) tried well, the rest of the batting unit fell like nine pins. As a result, PBKS could only manage to finish on 139/9 and lost by 28 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja finished as the best bowler for CSK with figures of 3/20. With this victory, CSK climbed into the top-four positions in the points table with six victories in 11 games. They need to win at least two of the remaining three fixtures to qualify for the playoffs.

