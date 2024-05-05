[WATCH] Tushar Deshpande knocks over Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw in same over in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 match

Tushar Deshpande managed to breach the defenses of Punjab Kings (PBKS) batters to secure early breakthroughs for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 53 of IPL 2024 on Sunday.

Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw were clean bowled by Deshpande, with his express pace and accurate line and length. Defending a modest target of 168, CSK needed wickets upfront to put PBKS under pressure.

Certainly, the Mumbai-born pacer managed to extract pace from the surface and dismissed Bairstow (7), who had also hit a boundary in the same over. A few balls later, Deshpande beat Rossouw with his pace and sent him packing for a duck.

It is worth noting that Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw were terrific for Punjab in the last game against CSK on May 1. They scored 40+ runs each to help the team secure a clinical six-wicket victory by chasing down 163.

At the time of writing, Deshpande has conceded 28 off his three overs, while getting creamed boundaries by Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh. PBKS are at 47/2 after the end of powerplay overs.

Tushar Deshpande's CSK posted 167 in the first half

Batting first, the Chennai-based franchise lost Ajinka Rahane (9) early. However, Ruturaj Gaikwad (30) and Daryl Mitchell (32) continued their good form by providing hefty contributions.

Although Moeen Ali could score only 17 off 20, Ravindra Jadeja's knock of 43 off 26 paved the way for CSK to put up a good score on the board. Along the way, he got support from Shardul Thakur (17 off 11), as CSK posted 167 on the board.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni was bowled on a duck by Harshal Patel, who finished with the best figures of 3/24. Patel became the joint-highest wicket-taker along with Bumrah, who also has 17 scalps in the 2024 season. Rahul Chahar continued to impress in this tournament, with figures of 3/23 and was the pick of the bowlers for the home team.

