MS Dhoni celebrates Christmas with daughter Ziva and friends, pictures go viral

MS Dhoni may be one of the most followed celebrities in the world of cricket, but the former India captain prefers to stay away from the limelight whenever he isn't playing the game.

Cricket fans have been craving to get a glimpse of Dhoni since his last appearance in the 2020 Indian Premer League. Ever since then, fans haven't seen Dhoni, and given his track record, the former India captain might only be seen when he steps onto the field to prepare for IPL 2021.

Dhoni doesn't regularly post on social media, but a picture of him celebrating Christmas with daughter Ziva and his friends has been making rounds on various social media platforms. In the picture, Dhoni can be seen with Ziva and some of his friends posing in front of a Christmas tree.

When can fans expect to see MS Dhoni in action again?

MS Dhoni has decided against playing the upcoming season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which kicks off next month. However, the CSK captain is confirmed to play at least one more IPL season.

India-A wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan has been named as Jharkhand's captain. Dhoni has often travelled with the Jharkhand team in the past few years but hasn't played domestic cricket since 2016-17 season.

Back in February and March 2017, he led Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where they lost to Bengal in the semi-finals. The former India captain has stayed away from domestic cricket ever since.

Dhoni was last seen in action during the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League when he led his franchise Chennai Super Kings. MS and the Super Kings, however, had a forgettable season.

CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their 10-year history in the league. Dhoni, on the other hand, could individually collect merely 200 runs in 14 games at an average of 25.

MS Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August 2020, now only plays IPL and will be seen in action once again in the 2021 edition of the cash-rich tournament.