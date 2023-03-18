"MS Dhoni would eat butter chicken but without the chicken" - Robin Uthappa shares Dhoni's 'weird' food habits

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa and MS Dhoni's friendship goes a long way back right to the 2007 T20 World Cup, which they won together. This bond of almost two decades will naturally have a lot of interesting memories.

Uthappa recently opened up on how he and Dhoni were part of a small group of Indian cricketers who used to hang out together and try different types of delicacies.

On the show 'My Time With Dhoni ft. Uthappa’ on Jio Cinema, Robin Uthappa talked about how MS Dhoni's food habits, especially when he used to eat butter chicken, confused everyone in the group. He recalled:

“We used to always eat together. We had a group: Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, RP Singh, Piyush Chawla, Munaf (Patel), MS, and me. We would order dal makhni, butter chicken, jeera aloo, gobi and rotis. But MS is a very rigid person when it comes to eating. He would eat butter chicken but without the chicken, only with the gravy! When he ate chicken, he wouldn’t eat the rotis. He is quite weird when it comes to eating.”

Robin Uthappa on MS Dhoni's blunt nature

Robin Uthappa also hailed MS Dhoni for being as straightforward as possible as a captain. Speaking to Jio Cinema after the IPL 2023 auction, Uthappa recounted the time when he was picked by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Dhoni told him that he may not play that season.

On this, Uthappa stated:

“I remember when I was signed by CSK in the auction, he called me and said, ‘I am not sure if you’ll get a chance to play because the season is still far away and I haven’t given it any thought. If you do end up playing, I will let you know.’ By now, I had enjoyed 13 successful years in the IPL. Still, he told me to my face what he had to do. I still appreciate that a lot.”

Uthappa ended up playing a crucial role in the IPL 2021 playoffs, winning the IPL title with MS Dhoni and CSK.

