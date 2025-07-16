MS Dhoni enjoys a drive in special military-style customized Hummer [In Pictures]

Former India captain MS Dhoni was recently seen driving his Hummer H2. However, it was not just another vehicle from his garage, as the SUV recently underwent a special military-themed makeover.

Ad

One of the legendary wicketkeeper's fan clubs shared a few pictures on Instagram, in which he could be seen driving the special car. The cricket star wore a black vest while taking the newly customized vehicle for a spin.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, another fan club posted a video, showcasing the customizations made on Dhoni's Hummer H2. The car was wrapped in an army-themed colorway and also featured graphics of a few soldiers and a helicopter.

Here's a video of Dhoni's customized Hummer 2:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dhoni is known to be an automobile enthusiast and has an elaborate bike and car collection. The star cricketer reportedly owns over 50 motorcycles and more than 15 cars.

Dhoni was last seen in action during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The 44-year-old returned as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad sustained an elbow injury after five matches.

However, the Chennai-based team endured a dismal campaign. The five-time champions bagged their first-ever wooden spoon in the league's history, finishing at the bottom of the points table, with just four wins from 14 outings.

Ad

Dhoni scored 196 runs across 13 innings in IPL 2025. He fished with an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17.

MS Dhoni left New Zealand in awe by leaving the airport in his Hummer H2 in 2016

During India's five-match home ODI series against New Zealand, MS Dhoni surprised the Blackcaps players by driving his Hummer H2 to the airport.

Ad

The incident took place before the fourth ODI of the series, which was played at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, Dhoni's home ground. While the visiting team traveled to the hotel in a bus, the veteran stumper left by driving his SUV.

A picture went viral on social media, where a few New Zealand players could be seen checking out Dhoni's car from the windows.

Expand Tweet

Ad

MS Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020. However, he continues plying trade for CSK in the IPL. It remains to be seen if the seasoned campaigner will be back to entertain his fans in the next edition as well.

It is worth mentioning that the new retention rules allowed Chennai to retain Dhoni at ₹4 crore as an uncapped player. He has yet to make an official announcement on his availability for IPL 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More