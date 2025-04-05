MS Dhoni gets yet another rousing reception at Chepauk as he walks out to bat in presence of parents in CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni was met with a loud and enthusiastic reception as he walked out to bat in the 17th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) against Delhi Capitals (DC). The game took place on Saturday, April 5, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Chasing a target of 184, CSK got off to a rough start, losing half of their side for just 74 runs in 10.4 overs. MS Dhoni then walked in at number 7, and the Chepauk crowd erupted with excitement. The 43-year-old's daughter, Ziva, was seen cheering, while his parents, Pan Singh Dhoni and Devaki Devi, watched him from the stands.
Fans can watch the video here:
Dhoni, together with Vijay Shankar, forged an unbroken partnership of 84 runs off 57 balls for the sixth wicket. Dhoni remained not out on 30 off 26 balls, while Shankar ended on 69* off 54 balls, including five fours and one six.
Despite their efforts, CSK could only reach 158/5 in their 20 overs, falling short by 25 runs and suffering their third consecutive defeat. Meanwhile, this victory marked the Delhi Capitals' third straight win.
KL Rahul shines with a fifty for Delhi Capitals in their clash against CSK
Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Axar Patel won the toss and chose to bat first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The visitors had a shaky start, losing opener Jake Fraser-McGurk for a duck in the first over. KL Rahul and Abhishek Porel then put on a solid 54-run partnership off 36 balls for the second wicket before the latter was dismissed for 33 off 20 balls.
In the middle order, Axar Patel (21 off 14 balls) and Sameer Rizvi (20 off 15 balls) provided useful cameos, but it was KL Rahul who stole the spotlight with a brilliant fifty. The stylish batter scored 77 off 51 balls, including six fours and three sixes. Towards the end, Tristan Stubbs remained unbeaten on 24 off 12 balls, as DC finished at 183/6 in their 20 overs.
