"Hearts are racing" - MS Dhoni retirement rumors set social media abuzz during CSK vs DC IPL 2025 clash

Several reports on social media suggested that former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni could announce his retirement following the team's IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC). The contest is taking place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Saturday, April 5.

Dhoni's wife Sakshi and his parents were also seen in the stands for the match. Several fans opined that it could be a hint that the veteran keeper-batter could be hanging his boots and drawing curtains on a stellar career.

It is worth mentioning that the 43-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. Many fans shared posts on social media to react to the reports of the cricket star reportedly retiring from the IPL as well on Saturday.

Here are some of the top reactions:

"MS Dhoni… One last dance? The stadium goes silent when he walks in. The crowd roars when he takes off his gloves. Every shot, every stump, every moment feels legendary.

"Is this the final IPL of Thala? Or will the lion roar again next year? Rumours are flying, hearts are racing — but Dhoni, as always, says nothing," a fan wrote on X.

"This is historic moment, The GOAT Captain Thala MS Dhoni's parents are present at the Chepauk ground today..I think this is the first time they are presenting on the ground. Is something going to happen today," wrote a fan.

"Don't tell me, Commentators are also talking that they never seen Dhoni's parents even in a India match, but suddenly they are here so it can't be normal! Fun Banter aside but it will be very emotional moment if he does something out of nowhere. I thinks it inevitable," commented a fan.

"MS Dhoni's parents are Watching the match, for the first time ever I have seen them I'm limelight. Bro I can't digest Retirement trauma of Dhoni if it happens," remarked another.

"MS Dhoni’s parents turning up for CSK vs DC? You know something’s cooking. Retirement incoming or just mind games from the Thala? Either way, the Dhoni era is hitting its final overs," chimed in yet another.

Dhoni was retained by the Chennai-based franchise for ₹4 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. The new retention rules allowed the five-time champions to retain their erstwhile captain as an uncapped player.

MS Dhoni was speculated to return as CSK captain for IPL 2025 match against DC

MS Dhoni relinquished CSK captaincy ahead of IPL 2024, handing over the leadership duties to Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, it was speculated that the seasoned campaigner could return to lead the side for the team's clash with DC.

CSK's batting coach Michael Hussey hinted Dhoni could captain the side if Gaikwad missed the encounter due to an elbow injury. He said during a pre-match press conference:

"Yeah, we're hoping he [Gaikwad] is going to try and have a bat today during training. His elbow is still a bit sore, but it's getting better every day. So, we're very hopeful that he'll be fine for tomorrow. We’ve got a young guy behind the stumps who might be up for the job. He’s got a bit of experience, so maybe he could do it."

Gaikwad recovered in time for the CSK vs DC game and continued to lead the side. Delhi won the toss and chose to bat first in the afternoon fixture.

