MS Dhoni gifts wife Sakshi vintage car on wedding anniversary

Former India captain MS Dhoni has gifted wife Sakshi a vintage car on their 11th wedding anniversary. Dhoni and Sakshi tied the knot on July 4 in 2010 in a private ceremony attended by family and a few friends.

On Sunday, Sakshi shared a picture of the car gifted to her by Dhoni on her Instagram story. She shared the image with the caption:

“Thank you for the anniversary gift.”

Along with a picture of the gifted car, Sakshi shared a number of other Insta stories, thanking friends who wished them on their wedding anniversary. Most of the posts capture the loving bond between the Dhoni couple.

On the occasion, Dhoni’s IPL franchise, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), took to their official Twitter account to wish their captain. CSK shared a picture of Dhoni and Sakshi and captioned the post:

“The love that we #Yellove! Super happy anniversary to our King and Queen! #WhistlePodu @msdhoni @SaakshiSRawat."

Dhoni stunned fans when he married Sakshi in 2010. The couple were blessed with a baby girl, Ziva, in February 2015. Dhoni was captaining India in the 2015 World Cup in Australia when his daughter was born.

The minute anybody says captain, the first name that comes to mind is MS Dhoni: KL Rahul

Indian batter KL Rahul recently praised MS Dhoni, saying any teammate would take a bullet for him without a second thought.

According to Rahul, the former captain has earned that respect from the players. Rahul said while speaking to Forbes India:

"Yes, he has won a lot of tournaments, done amazing things for the country but I think the biggest achievement that as captain you can have is the respect of your teammates and any of us would take a bullet for him without a second thought. The minute anybody says captain, the first name that comes to mind from our era will be MS Dhoni. We have all played under him.

"Something I have learned from him is how humble he has been through ups and downs, how he has put his country ahead of everything is just unbelievable."

MS Dhoni retired from international cricket last year, finishing as one of India’s most successful captains. He played 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20Is, scoring over 17000 international runs.

