MS Dhoni gives batting, keeping, even bowling advice to CSK players ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni was spotted offering advice on batting, wicketkeeping, and even bowling to players in preparation for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, which is set to begin on March 22. The 18th season of the IPL will kick off with Kolkata Knight Riders facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Meanwhile, former Indian captain MS Dhoni was retained by CSK for INR 4 crore as an uncapped player. This retention was made possible under a rule that classifies players who haven’t played international cricket for at least five years as "uncapped."

Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020, with his final appearance coming during the 2019 World Cup semi-final, making him eligible to be picked as an uncapped player.

Set to feature in his 18th IPL season and 16th with the Super Kings, the 43-year-old was seen interacting with young players, providing guidance on batting, wicketkeeping, and even bowling. The official X account of CSK account shared the video, captioning it:

“Guiding the Youngstars with a touch of MaSterclass!”

Overall, the wicketkeeper-batter has played 264 IPL matches, scoring 5,243 runs at an average of 39.12, including 24 half-centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 84.

Chennai Super Kings' schedule for IPL 2025

The five-time IPL champions, Chennai Super Kings, will kick off their 2025 campaign with an El Clasico against Mumbai Indians, scheduled for March 23 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Here’s the full schedule for CSK (All times in IST):

March 23: CSK vs MI - 7:30 PM, Chennai

March 28: CSK vs RCB - 7:30 PM, Chennai

March 30: RR vs CSK - 7:30 PM, Guwahati

April 5: CSK vs DC - 3:30 PM, Chennai

April 8: PBKS vs CSK - 7:30 PM, Mullanpur

April 11: CSK vs KKR - 7:30, Chennai

April 14: LSG vs CSK - 7:30 PM, Lucknow

April 20: MI vs CSK - 7:30 PM, Mumbai

April 25: CSK vs SRH - 7:30 PM, Chennai

April 30: CSK vs PBKS - 7:30 PM, Chennai

May 3: RCB vs CSK - 7:30 PM, Bengaluru

May 7: KKR vs CSK - 7:30 PM, Kolkata

May 12: CSK vs RR - 7:30 PM, Chennai

May 18: GT vs CSK - 3:30 PM, Ahmedabad

Meanwhile, the team will continue to be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

