MS Dhoni hammers his bat in the dressing room to pass the gauge test during CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match; video goes viral [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni was spotted hammering his bat in the dressing room to pass the gauge test before coming out to bat during the IPL 2025 match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, April 25, at Chepauk.

The legendary cricketer was spotted making little adjustments to his bat in the dressing room by using a hammer to pass the gauge test. An Instagram user gave fans a glimpse of the moment by sharing a video on the social media platform. The video has gone viral online, garnering thousands of likes and 512k views.

CSK suffer dismal 5-wicket loss in IPL 2025 match vs SRH in Chennai

CSK batted first in the contest against SRH after losing the toss and got to 154 runs in 19.5 overs before getting all out. A couple of batters like Dewald Brevis (42), Ayush Mhatre (30), Ravindra Jadeja (21), and Deepak Hooda (22) got starts, but none of them could convert them into big ones, which hurt the team's chances of scoring par total.

SRH then reached 155/5 in 18.4 overs to notch up their third victory of IPL 2025. Ishan Kishan (44) and Kamindu Mendis (32*) were among the runs for the Hyderabad side in the second innings. CSK skipper MS Dhoni reflected on the loss at the post-match presentation, saying:

"I think we kept losing wickets and another thing, in the first innings the wicket was a bit better. After the first few overs it became a bit two paced but nothing out of the ordinary. Yes the conditions got better in the second innings. We were 15-20 runs short."

"We need someone like him (Dewald Brevis) in the middle order, we haven't been able to dominate and get runs at a good pace against the spinners in the middle overs. This is the area which we need to improve. I think in a tournament like this if majority of the players are not doing well, it becomes very difficult, if four of them are not performing and not putting runs on the board," Dhoni added.

Dhoni also had an off day with the bat, as he departed for 6 (10) in the first innings.

