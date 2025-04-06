MS Dhoni interacts with Ashutosh Sharma after CSK vs DC IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart MS Dhoni interacted with Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Ashutosh Sharma after the conclusion of their IPL 2025 match on Saturday, April 5, at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. CSK suffered a 25-run loss in the contest and slipped to ninth position in the points table.

Ad

DC batted first after winning the toss and scored 183 for six in 20 overs on the back of a superb knock of 77 (51) from KL Rahul on a two-paced surface. CSK then struggled with the bat and weren't ever in the contest during the chase. Vijay Shankar (69* in 54 balls) and MS Dhoni (30* in 26 balls) failed to score with the required intent during the second half of the innings as CSK eventually fell 26 runs short of a win.

Ad

Trending

Delhi Capitals batter Ashutosh Sharma, who departed for 1 (1) during the final over of the first innings, met MS Dhoni after the match in the dressing room. Sharma gave a glimpse of it by sharing a video and a couple of pictures on his official Instagram handle. He captioned the post:

"One frame. Endless inspiration #legend"

Ad

"With the ball, we're giving away too many, and with the bat losing too many wickets"- Ruturaj Gaikwad after CSK's loss vs DC in IPL 2025 match

At the post-match presentation, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad opened up that they have been trying their best to improve, but things aren't going their way. Gaikwad said:

Ad

"It's the last three games not really going our way, we're trying our best but just not going our way. Powerplay is a major concern for us, even in batting and bowling both. With the ball, we're giving away too many, and with the bat losing too many wickets."

"We are more concerned about whoever is coming into bowl in powerplay, being under pressure and just that one wicket we're losing the momentum. Since powerplay we were always playing catch up game, we were behind. We had Ash in number 8, we didn't have Overton. DC bowled really well, used the conditions really well, we didn't get that one big over," Ruturaj added.

CSK will next face PBKS on Tuesday (April 8) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 28 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More