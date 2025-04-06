MS Dhoni interacts with Ashutosh Sharma after CSK vs DC IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart MS Dhoni interacted with Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Ashutosh Sharma after the conclusion of their IPL 2025 match on Saturday, April 5, at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. CSK suffered a 25-run loss in the contest and slipped to ninth position in the points table.
DC batted first after winning the toss and scored 183 for six in 20 overs on the back of a superb knock of 77 (51) from KL Rahul on a two-paced surface. CSK then struggled with the bat and weren't ever in the contest during the chase. Vijay Shankar (69* in 54 balls) and MS Dhoni (30* in 26 balls) failed to score with the required intent during the second half of the innings as CSK eventually fell 26 runs short of a win.
Delhi Capitals batter Ashutosh Sharma, who departed for 1 (1) during the final over of the first innings, met MS Dhoni after the match in the dressing room. Sharma gave a glimpse of it by sharing a video and a couple of pictures on his official Instagram handle. He captioned the post:
"One frame. Endless inspiration #legend"
"With the ball, we're giving away too many, and with the bat losing too many wickets"- Ruturaj Gaikwad after CSK's loss vs DC in IPL 2025 match
At the post-match presentation, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad opened up that they have been trying their best to improve, but things aren't going their way. Gaikwad said:
"It's the last three games not really going our way, we're trying our best but just not going our way. Powerplay is a major concern for us, even in batting and bowling both. With the ball, we're giving away too many, and with the bat losing too many wickets."
"We are more concerned about whoever is coming into bowl in powerplay, being under pressure and just that one wicket we're losing the momentum. Since powerplay we were always playing catch up game, we were behind. We had Ash in number 8, we didn't have Overton. DC bowled really well, used the conditions really well, we didn't get that one big over," Ruturaj added.
CSK will next face PBKS on Tuesday (April 8) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.
