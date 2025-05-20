MS Dhoni jumps across the fence to meet fans at Arun Jaitley Stadium ahead of CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stand-in skipper MS Dhoni jumped over the fence to greet fans at Arun Jaitley Stadium after the team's practice session on Monday, May 19. The team will be in action on Tuesday, May 20, when they face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 62 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the same venue in Delhi.
In the now-viral video, Dhoni can be seen leaping over the boundary after practice to meet a young fan and pose for photos with him.
Fans can watch the video here:
The five-time IPL champions have had a disappointing season and are already out of playoff contention. They currently sit at the bottom of the table with just six points from 12 matches.
Their upcoming opponents, the Rajasthan Royals, have also struggled this season. They are placed ninth, just one spot above CSK, with the same number of points from 13 games.
The two teams have met 30 times, with Chennai Super Kings holding a 16-14 advantage. However, in their most recent encounter earlier this season, Rajasthan Royals edged out CSK by six runs while defending 182 in the 11th match of the season on March 30 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
MS Dhoni boast a strong record against RR in the IPL
Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni has had a tough IPL 2025 campaign, managing just 180 runs in 12 innings, with an average of 25.71 and a strike rate of 140.62. His highest score, an unbeaten 30, came against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
When it comes to his record against the upcoming opponents, the Rajasthan Royals, the 43-year-old has a commendable history. Dhoni has played in 30 matches against RR, accumulating 569 runs in 25 innings at an average of 40.64 and a strike rate of 129.91, including two fifties, with his highest score being an unbeaten 75.
