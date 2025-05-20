MS Dhoni jumps across the fence to meet fans at Arun Jaitley Stadium ahead of CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stand-in skipper MS Dhoni jumped over the fence to greet fans at Arun Jaitley Stadium after the team's practice session on Monday, May 19. The team will be in action on Tuesday, May 20, when they face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 62 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the same venue in Delhi.

Ad

In the now-viral video, Dhoni can be seen leaping over the boundary after practice to meet a young fan and pose for photos with him.

Fans can watch the video here:

Ad

Trending

The five-time IPL champions have had a disappointing season and are already out of playoff contention. They currently sit at the bottom of the table with just six points from 12 matches.

Their upcoming opponents, the Rajasthan Royals, have also struggled this season. They are placed ninth, just one spot above CSK, with the same number of points from 13 games.

The two teams have met 30 times, with Chennai Super Kings holding a 16-14 advantage. However, in their most recent encounter earlier this season, Rajasthan Royals edged out CSK by six runs while defending 182 in the 11th match of the season on March 30 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Ad

MS Dhoni boast a strong record against RR in the IPL

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni has had a tough IPL 2025 campaign, managing just 180 runs in 12 innings, with an average of 25.71 and a strike rate of 140.62. His highest score, an unbeaten 30, came against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

When it comes to his record against the upcoming opponents, the Rajasthan Royals, the 43-year-old has a commendable history. Dhoni has played in 30 matches against RR, accumulating 569 runs in 25 innings at an average of 40.64 and a strike rate of 129.91, including two fifties, with his highest score being an unbeaten 75.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More