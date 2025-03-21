MS Dhoni and Kieron Pollard hug each other and have a fun interaction at Chepauk ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

MS Dhoni and Kieron Pollard had a fun interaction at the Chepauk Stadium ahead of the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). The two heavy-weight teams will face each other in their opening match of the season on Sunday (March 23). MI batting coach Kieron Pollard recently reached Chennai with the Mumbai contingent to prepare for the high-octane clash.

CSK posted a video on their official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of the fun exchange between MS Dhoni and Kieron Pollard at the ground during a practice session ahead of IPL 2025. The two have been arguably the biggest match-winners for CSK and MI over the past decade and played a huge role in making the contest between their teams, IPL's El Clasico. In the first slide of the post, Dhoni and Pollard share a laugh in a photo, while in the second slide, the two can be seen interacting in a video. CSK captioned the post:

Box Office Breakers! 💛🤝💙💥 Swipe for the smiles ➡️ #CSKvMI #WhistlePodu 🦁💛

You can watch the video below:

"This might be the last year"- Aakash Chopra on CSK stalwart MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2025

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently opined that Ruturaj Gaikwad would be under pressure to carry forward the legacy of MS Dhoni at CSK in the upcoming season after they failed to reach payoffs in IPL 2024 during his captaincy debut. Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the cricketer-turned-commentator stated:

"Ruturaj Gaikwad has got the opportunity to lead an incredible franchise. Although he gets acceptance, everyone gave him love when Dhoni gave the captaincy to him with his own hands, he has to carry the legacy forward. So that pressure will definitely be there. They are okay with it even though the first season might not have been good and you didn't qualify."

He continued:

"However, if a franchise like Chennai remains non-performing continuously, doesn't reach the finals or lifts the trophy, then there will be pressure. We don't know how many more years Dhoni would play. This might be the last year. If this is the last year, you want to bid him goodbye with a trophy. So it could be a massive opportunity for Ruturaj Gaikwad."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section.

