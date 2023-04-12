MS Dhoni makes IPL history with 200th match as CSK captain

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni became the first player to captain an IPL franchise in 200 matches. Dhoni achieved his monumental feat as he walked out to the toss against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 12.

One of India's and CSK's greatest captains, Dhoni has led the Super Kings to four IPL titles and nine finals in their 13-year history. MSD has a winning percentage of 61 as captain of the franchise, having won 120 of their 199 matches.

Before the toss, MS Dhoni was felicitated by Chennai Super Kings owner and former chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) N Srinivasan, who handed over a memento to Dhoni for this incredible achievement.

Here is a video of the presentation:

The 41-year-old has been CSK's captain since the league's inception in 2008 till date, except for a brief period in 2022, when Ravindra Jadeja was appointed as captain. With Dhoni at the helm, the Super Kings are off to a good start this season, winning two of their first three games.

Dhoni has also scored more than 5,000 runs in his illustrious IPL career at a sensational average of 39 and a strike rate of 135.54.

"Hopefully, in his 200th match, we will win in Cheupak" - CSK all-rounder Ravindra's special message for skipper MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja have played with one another for CSK since 2012

Ahead of MS Dhoni's 200th match as CSK skipper, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja wished Dhoni good luck and hoped the side could win at Cheupak as a gift to MSD. Chennai Super Kings take on the Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 12.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the game, Jadeja said:

“What can I say, he is a legend of Indian cricket. So, I would like to wish him good luck. Hopefully, in his 200th game, we will win in Chepauk and all the fans will be happy, so we continue the momentum. Hopefully, we win tomorrow and we give him a gift on his 200th (IPL) match as captain.”

Ravindra Jadeja was the Man of the Match in Chennai's last win against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, April 8. CSK's clash against the Rajasthan Royals will be a battle for the top spot, as both teams have won two matches and lost one.

The Super Kings won the toss and elected to field first on a dry pitch at Cheupak. The side brought in last year's star Mahesh Theekshana and the fit again Moeen Ali in place of Mitchell Santner and Dwayne Pretorius.

The Royals also made changes to their playing XI by bringing back Devdutt Padikkal and Kuldeep Sen in place of Riyan Parag (named Impact Sub) and Trent Boult (niggle).

