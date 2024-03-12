"MS Dhoni might himself come to bat up the order this time" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's potential strategies in IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra reckons MS Dhoni promoting himself up the order might be one of the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) strategies in IPL 2024.

Dhoni played only 57 deliveries across 12 innings in IPL 2023, smashing 104 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 182.45. He was bothered by a knee injury and underwent surgery after the tournament.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra delved into some of the strategies the Chennai Super Kings might employ in IPL 2024. As for their batting order and approach, he said (11:45):

"They keep building. They are not a team that suddenly starts playing big shots with a top-heavy batting lineup. Dhoni's template of cricket is to take the game deep and then finish it well. Finishing is very important for this team because they always build towards that finish."

"If you see the last final as well, that was the case. They used the players very well last year and will do that this year as well. Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane and Daryl Mitchell might be moved up and down the order. MS Dhoni might himself come to bat up the order this time because the knee is better," the former India opener added.

Dhoni has reportedly fully recovered from his knee injury and has already started honing his big-hitting skills. It remains to be seen if he is at his explosive best this season and is willing to take on a bigger role with the bat.

"They go according to the pitch" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's 'meticulous' planning

CSK tend to make the most of their home conditions. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra noted that the Chennai Super Kings chalk out plans based on the conditions.

"They go according to the pitch, which every team should do. They plan meticulously, just like chess players. When you come out of the Chennai dressing room, the pitch on the right turns more, and the pitch on the left is flat and the ball comes nicely onto the bat," he observed (11:00).

The reputed commentator added that CSK choose the pitch based on the opposition.

"So when the opposing team does not have spin, they go to the spinning pitch. When they want to score runs at the start with the bat, they go to the batting pitch. So they have the options and they use them very well. It is a part of their strategy," Chopra explained.

On the bowling front, Chopra expects Deepak Chahar to be looking for wickets in the two or three overs he would bowl with the new ball. He added that CSK would then look to control the game before unleashing Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana at the death and asking the opposition to hit sixes against them.

