IPL 2021: Are CSK hinting at Narayan Jagadeesan becoming Dhoni's replacement in their latest post?

3-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings have uploaded a picture on their social media platforms in which Narayan Jagadeesan can be seen grinning at CSK's batting coach Michael Hussey with wicketkeeping gloves on. The picture has received an immense response from CSK fans on social media and a lot of rumours have surfaced.

A lot of fans in the cricket fraternity have speculated about a possible replacement for the struggling MS Dhoni. The former Indian captain hasn't been able to find his touch with the bat over the past seasons due to lack of match practice. He could only manage a meagre 200 runs from 14 innings at an average of 25 in IPL 2020.

Narayan Jagadeesan has been in spectacular form of late and also finished as the highest run-scorer in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He scored a mammoth 364 runs from 8 matches at an extraordinary average of 72.80 and a jaw-dropping strike rate of 141.08.

With neither age nor form on Dhoni's side, it would not be a surprise if CSK try to replace him with Narayan Jagadeesan at some point in the future.

What's next for CSK?

The Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with the Punjab Kings on April 16th at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. CSK will want to pick up their win of the season after suffering a 7-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals in the opening game. CSK were put to bat first and put on a formidable total of 184 runs, with blitzkrieg knocks from Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran.

However, CSK's bowling department looked out of sorts and failed to deliver in the second innings. The Delhi Capitals cruised on a brilliant opening partnership from Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw and chased the total comfortably.