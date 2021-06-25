MS Dhoni planting the right thoughts during his holiday in Shimla

Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni is currently enjoying a holiday in the mountains of Shimla with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. The legendary wicket-keeper batter has traveled to the mountains to spend some quality time with his friends and family. During his stay in Shimla, MS Dhoni is making the lives of local people memorable.

In a post uploaded on Instagram, Dhoni was seen signing the wooden logs at the homestay where he was residing. He captioned the post:

"We had some boring slogans but he’s put his signatures to them. MeenaBagh Ratnari. HP. June 2021."

The wood used here is the wood thrown away as they are considered waste by the wood mills. They are eventually used to make bonfires during the serene winters of Himachal Pradesh.

MS Dhoni will return to action during the second half of IPL 2021

The wicket-keeper batsman, who led Chennai Super Kings in the now-postponed IPL 2021, returned home after the tournament was called off on May 4. The cash-rich league was suspended due to the second wave of the COVID-19 virus in the country.

While MS Dhoni didn't have an eventful outing in IPL 2020, Chennai, as a team, looked in rhythm, occupying the second spot before the T20 league was halted. Although they lost their first IPL 2021 match against Delhi Capitals, the Super Kings made a swift comeback.

The three-time IPL champions defeated the Punjab Kings by six wickets and have not looked back since. They won five matches on a trot before losing against defending champions Mumbai Indians in their seventh game of the season.

CSK are currently second in the table after the Delhi Capitals, with five wins from seven outings. They will hope to continue their good run of results when the tournament resumes in the month of September in the UAE.

