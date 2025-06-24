MS Dhoni plays with former RCB & MI batter's son in the gym post IPL 2025 [Watch]

  • home icon
By Rishab Vm
Published Jun 24, 2025 12:26 IST
2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
MS Dhoni in action for CSK in IPL 2025 - Source: Getty

Veteran former Indian captain and wicket-keeper batter MS Dhoni was seen playing with former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Saurabh Tiwary's son in the gym. Dhoni was last seen playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2025 season.

Saurabh Tiwary posted a video on his Facebook profile, where MS Dhoni can be seen playing with his son Sourish in the gym. Dhoni raised one hand and asked Tiwary's son to reach out, while the young kid jumped to reach the veteran's hand.

Tiwary also shared pictures of Dhoni posing with his son during their workout. The veteran cricketer sported a purple sleeveless T-shirt and tracks, appearing playful.

"Mahi Bhaiya playing with my son Sourish..," Tiwary captioned the video.
Watch the video and the images posted by Saurabh Tiwary below -

MS Dhoni-led CSK had a poor IPL 2025 season

As Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to injury early in the IPL 2025 season, MS Dhoni took over as CSK captain for the rest of the season.

Expectations grew that CSK's fortunes would improve under Dhoni, one of the most successful IPL captains, having led CSK to five titles. However, things did not improve much, and Chennai continued to struggle throughout the tournament.

It turned out to be one of their worst IPL seasons, winning only four of 14 league matches. With ten losses and just eight points, they finished at the bottom and missed the playoffs.

Dhoni, who was retained for ₹4 crore in the 'uncapped player' category before the mega auctions, did not have a great season with the bat, scoring only 196 runs in 14 matches with an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17. It remains to be seen whether he will return for the next season.

