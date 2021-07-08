In Pictures: MS Dhoni poses with family and  close friends on the occasion of his birthday 

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni celebrated his 40th birthday on Wednesday. A few lucky people got an opportunity to meet Dhoni on his birthday and the CSK captain made their day by posing for photographs with them. Raushan Kumar, who works with Eeja farms, clicked selfies with MSD in his farmhouse.

Raushan Kumar took to Instagram to post the picutres with the caption:

"My best wishes to captain cool bhaiya... again a glorious special day ...of birthday... Happiiiiiiii bdayyy bhaiyaa ❤️🎈today you are looking super cool... bhaiya... God bless you... & Many many returns of the day...🥳💖💖❤️🎈And best wishes from the Land of Eeja...🌻"

Dhoni usually opts to stay at his farmhouse in Ranchi when he is not busy with cricket commitments. It gave his fans and close friends in Ranchi a rare opportunity to spend some time with their favorite cricketer.

Another close entrepreneur friend of Dhoni, Seemant Lohani, posted a family portrait that comprised of Sakshi Dhoni, Ziva, and other family friends. Sharing the beautiful picture, she captioned the post:

"Family !!!! Birthday blast…."

Another birthday boy Devdutt Padikkal sends special wishes to MS Dhoni from Sri Lanka

RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal celebrated his 21st birthday on Wednesday. After the conclusion of the intra-squad match, Padikkal cut a cake along with his team members on the special occasion. He also took a moment to wish the talismanic wicket-keeper on behalf of his mates.

"Before I cut the cake, I would like to wish Mahi bhai on behalf of the entire team. He has been an inspiration for all of us and to share a birthday with him is a great feeling."

The Karnataka youngster will have a chance to make his international cricket debut next week against Sri Lanka. MS Dhoni, on the other hand, will be back in action in September when he leads CSK in the second half of the IPL in UAE.

