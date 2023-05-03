"MS Dhoni is preparing CSK for the future"- Veteran spinner Imran Tahir hails CSK skipper

Former South Africa and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) leg-spinner Imran Tahir feels that captain MS Dhoni has a big hand in helping CSK perform to the level that they have so far in the IPL 2023 season.

Despite their injury woes, players like Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube and Tushar Deshpande have stepped up for Chennai. While this could potentially be Dhoni's last IPL season, Tahir opined that the legendary skipper is ensuring that he leaves the team in good stead with players aware of their roles.

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of CSK's clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), here's what Imran Tahir had to say about MS Dhoni:

“CSK is going through a transition phase. MS Dhoni is preparing CSK for the future, he's nurturing young talents like Shivam Dube, Akash Singh, Tushar Deshpande, etc. for Indian cricket. The best thing about Dhoni is that he's very approachable in the dressing room and at the hotel, and that is the reason why players flourish at CSK.”

Lucknow will have to take advantage of home matches: Imran Tahir

LSG failed to chase down 127 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous game as they got bundled out for just 108. Lucknow are now also without the service of their captain KL Rahul, who sustained a thigh injury.

With Chennai having quality spinners to exploit the conditions at the Ekana Stadium, Imran Tahir opined that the hosts will need to make the most of their home games. He stated:

“The Lucknow team is different at home and away from home. It becomes very strong in the house as the conditions suit it. Lucknow will have to take advantage of home matches as they have to play their next match at home against CSK, which is a tough team”

The toss for the game between CSK and LSG has been delayed due to rain at the time of writing.

Poll : 0 votes