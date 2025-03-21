MS Dhoni produces some trademark big hits in practice ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings' talismanic wicket-keeper batter MS Dhoni was seen in fine hitting form, striking the ball cleanly in the nets ahead of IPL 2024. A video of his practice session is doing the rounds on the internet.

CSK missed out on a playoff berth last year. When the Mega Auction was being planned ahead of the 2025 edition, there were talks among fans that this could be the last season for MS Dhoni. However, with BCCI reviving an old, unused rule, MS Dhoni was eligible to be retained as an uncapped player, with the salary cap being set to ₹4 crore.

The league's official handle on X recently posted a video of the 43-year-old striking the ball as cleanly as he did back in the day with the following caption:

"Fresh visuals, same iconic vibes! Our first glimpse of MS Dhoni at the MA Chidambaram Stadium ahead of the #TATAIPL 2025 season! "

Take a look at some of the shots played below:

How did MS Dhoni do in the last IPL cycle?

MS Dhoni making field adjustments for CSK - Source: Getty

MS Dhoni has batted sparingly in the last three years of the IPL. Unlike his active playing days where he used to bat at number six or above, he prefers to drop down the order. He generally plays towards the fag end of the innings. In 34 IPL games across three years, Thala, as nicknamed by the fans of the franchise, has scored 497 runs, facing 318 deliveries.

Behind the sticks, he has been a real asset for the team, effecting three stumpings and taking 26 catches. Dhoni assumed captaincy back after the first half of the 2022 IPL season and captained the full season a year later. He led the franchise to their fifth IPL title and making them the joint most successful franchise alongside Mumbai Indians.

