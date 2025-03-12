MS Dhoni refuses to speak on India’s 2025 Champions Trophy win; video goes viral [Watch]

Rishab Vm
Mar 12, 2025
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has sparked controversy after refusing to speak on India's 2025 Champions Trophy win. The Men in Blue beat New Zealand by four wickets in the final in Dubai to lift the trophy.

By doing so, India won the Champions Trophy for the third time, the most by any team, after previously winning it in 2002 (joint winners alongside Sri Lanka) and 2013. In a video that has gone viral, MS Dhoni can be seen refusing to talk about India's win at the marquee ICC tournament while he was spotted exiting an airport.

When a reporter asked Dhoni about India's win, the former captain did not answer. He also asked the reporter to leave, signaling him to go away, as seen in the video.

Dhoni wore a black t-shirt, pairing it with a black pant, and had his face covered with a mask as well. Below is the video of the incident, posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) -

Notably, India won the tournament in 2013 under the leadership of MS Dhoni, beating England in a thrilling final. Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020 and has continued playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He will be seen playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

India's successful 2025 Champions Trophy campaign

Meanwhile, India added yet another ICC trophy to the cabinet after winning the 2025 Champions Trophy. After refusing to travel to host nation Pakistan, the Men in Blue played all their matches in Dubai.

First up, they defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in their opening encounter. They continued their fine showing by beating arch-rivals Pakistan in their second game, also by six wickets.

In the final group stage game, India defeated New Zealand by 44 runs and finished at the top of Group A. Rohit Sharma and his men then faced Australia in the semifinal. They registered a four-wicket win to enter the finals.

They defeated New Zealand in the summit clash, thereby winning the trophy and remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
