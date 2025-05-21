MS Dhoni reveals chat with youngsters Vaibhav Suryavanshi & Ayush Mhatre after CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni revealed his advice to the young batting duo of Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi after the IPL 2025 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20. At ages 14 and 17, Suryavanshi and Mhatre have set the second half of IPL 2025 on fire with blistering knocks.

The former scored the fastest IPL century by an Indian batter off 35 deliveries earlier in the season against the Gujarat Titans (GT). Meanwhile, Mhatre has been a breath of fresh air for a struggling CSK unit at the top, averaging 34.33 at a strike rate of over 187 in six games.

Speaking about his advice to the two young guns at the post-match presentation of the CSK-RR clash, Dhoni said (via India Today):

"They have to try for the consistency, but if you are looking for 200-plus strike rate then consistency is hard to get. They have the ability to hit sixes at any stage. Don't take pressure, when the expectations rise. Learn from senior players and coaching staff, it's about reading the game. This would be my advice to all the youngsters who have done well."

Suryavanshi made headlines when RR acquired him at the IPL 2025 auction when he was only 13 for ₹1.10 crore. On the other hand, CSK signed Mhatre in the middle of the season for ₹30 lakhs after skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament with an injury.

Suryavanshi and Mhatre shone in the CSK-RR IPL 2025 clash

Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi lit up the Arun Jaitley Stadium with their batting fireworks in the CSK-RR clash. The former provided the perfect start for CSK, scoring a quickfire 43 off 20 deliveries.

However, the other batters struggled to accelerate as the side finished with an underwhelming 187/8 in 20 overs. In reply, Suryavanshi played arguably his most composed knock of the IPL, scoring 57 off 33 balls to set RR on their way.

The other batters complemented Suryavanshi's efforts and completed the run chase successfully in 17.1 overs with six wickets to spare. The result helped RR maintain their ninth position on the points table, while CSK remained at the bottom with a game remaining.

