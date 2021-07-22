MS Dhoni's legacy will remain for a long time: Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria believes the current Indian team, as well as the Chennai Super Kings team, are walking in the footsteps of the legend himself, MS Dhoni. Kaneria was impressed with the way Deepak Chahar paced his innings and took the game deep to give India an unlikely victory in the second ODI against Sri Lanka.

Danish Kaneria also pointed out the way Ravichandran Ashwin bowled in Australia and feels MS Dhoni has played a huge role in these events. It was MS Dhoni who showed the cricketing world the art of taking the game deep and Kaneria believes the Indian team have adapted to that ideology.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria explained why MS Dhoni's legacy will remain for a long time.

"The legacy that MS Dhoni will leave for India, as well as CSK, will remain for a long time. The way Ravichandran Ashwin has performed in Australia, the way Deepak Chahar has performed of late, one understands that they have adapted to the requirements of the team and are following it. How to take a game deep, how to win a game when the team seems to be down and out, it is all Dhoni's legacy," Danish Kaneria stated.

Pakistan are not following the legacy of former players: Danish Kaneria

As far as Pakistan is concerned, former players like Inzamam-ul-Haq have also achieved great things and have left their legacy. However, Danish Kaneria feels that the current team have failed to take note of the legacy left by Pakistan's former players. Kaneria wants Pakistan to play feerlessly and not give up till the very end.

"Pakistan are just not showing consistency in their performances. Look at India's tail and look at our tail. Even our past cricketers have left a legacy but this team hasn't adapted to it. Pakistan are playing cricket like cowards. A team becomes big when it respects and follows the senior's footmarks. While India has done it, Pakistan unfortunately hasn't," Danish Kaneria concluded.

A well-deserved Man of the Match award for @deepak_chahar9 for his unbeaten knock of 69 and take #TeamIndia past the finish line 👏👏#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/tf3JsYvpYM — BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2021

